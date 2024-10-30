Bianca Censori Goes Full Marilyn Monroe While Out With Kanye West In Tokyo

BYZachary Horvath430 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
If she's one of her inspirations, we wouldn't be shocked.

People who closely follow or just keep tabs on Bianca Censori, know why she's in headlines constantly. For the most part, it's for her daring and revealing outfits that she selects. They draw attention (for better or for worse depending on who you ask) and she seems to always up the ante each time she steps out in public. In a way Bianca Censori sort of reminds us of a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.

The actress and model has been widely declared as the "greatest sex symbol of all time," and sort of put an image to the term. For her era (1950s), she was it. From the roles she selected to her skimpy and but dazzling get-ups, almost every man had the hots for her back then. Comparing Bianca to Marilyn might be a stretch on face value, she does emulate her to an extent. Most will say that Monroe was a classier lady, but the way they both dress is very similar. So, it was no surprise to discover that Bianca did her best impression of the blonde-haired beauty while out in Tokyo with Kanye West.

Read More: Ashanti Delivers Impressive National Anthem Performance At The World Series In New York

Is Bianca Censori Going As Marilyn Monroe This Halloween?

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Kanye West (with the mask) and his wife Bianca Censori attend the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

TMZ snapped some shots of the controversial couple stepping out in the streets of Japan late at night and the look is uncanny. From the golden bob to the poofy, short, white coat, Bianca pretty much nailed Marilyn Monroe's most synonymous look. If this is a Halloween costume, we would not be shocked. Also, if we somehow come to learn that Censori's fashion sense is borrowed from Monroe, we would have the same reaction.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Censori dressing like Marilyn Monroe? Do you think the latter is one of her inspirations style wise? Is this going to be her Halloween costume if her and Kanye West do something for the holiday? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.

Read More: Megan The Stallion Stuns In Her "Teen Titans" Halloween Costume, Landing James Gunn's Approval

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...