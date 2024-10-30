Bianca Censori Goes Full Marilyn Monroe While Out With Kanye West In Tokyo

If she's one of her inspirations, we wouldn't be shocked.

People who closely follow or just keep tabs on Bianca Censori, know why she's in headlines constantly. For the most part, it's for her daring and revealing outfits that she selects. They draw attention (for better or for worse depending on who you ask) and she seems to always up the ante each time she steps out in public. In a way Bianca Censori sort of reminds us of a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.

The actress and model has been widely declared as the "greatest sex symbol of all time," and sort of put an image to the term. For her era (1950s), she was it. From the roles she selected to her skimpy and but dazzling get-ups, almost every man had the hots for her back then. Comparing Bianca to Marilyn might be a stretch on face value, she does emulate her to an extent. Most will say that Monroe was a classier lady, but the way they both dress is very similar. So, it was no surprise to discover that Bianca did her best impression of the blonde-haired beauty while out in Tokyo with Kanye West.

Is Bianca Censori Going As Marilyn Monroe This Halloween?

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Kanye West (with the mask) and his wife Bianca Censori attend the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

TMZ snapped some shots of the controversial couple stepping out in the streets of Japan late at night and the look is uncanny. From the golden bob to the poofy, short, white coat, Bianca pretty much nailed Marilyn Monroe's most synonymous look. If this is a Halloween costume, we would not be shocked. Also, if we somehow come to learn that Censori's fashion sense is borrowed from Monroe, we would have the same reaction.