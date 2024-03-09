Bianca Censori Goes Back To Baring Her Behind At "Vultures" Listening Party

Ye's wife had previously covered herself up to fly back to the U.S. from Europe, but now she's back to her usual fashion style.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Bianca Censori Outfit Exposed Behind Vultures Listening Party Pop Culture News

Bianca Censori recently joined her husband Ye for his recent VULTURES 2 listening party with Ty Dolla $ign, and they had a great and PDA-filled time together. In some initial clips of the event floating around on social media, folks couldn't really see her full outfit beyond her sheer, long-sleeve black top. However, thanks to some new snaps courtesy of TMZ, we can see exactly what the former Yeezy architect was wearing down below on Friday night (March 8) in Los Angeles. The top was actually a bodysuit paired with high garter boots that exposed her rear, so she's back to being a bit more provocative.

Moreover, for those unaware, Bianca Censori had turned heads last week when she and Ye traveled back to the U.S. from Europe. It wasn't because of a particularly controversial or lewd style choice as expected, but rather due to a more conservative one. She simply wore a sweater and leggings and didn't really show anything else to the legions of paparazzi waiting as they left their Paris hotel. It seems like things are back to our regularly scheduled program, and if anything, the fits are gaining more legitimate criticism and love rather than surface level condemnations of their scandalous nature.

Read More: TMZ Reporter Who Interrogated Kanye West About Bianca Censori Arrested For Public Intoxication: Report

Bianca Censori & Ye At A Soccer Game In Milan

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Bianca Censori and Kanye West are seen during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atletico Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

What's more is that Bianca Censori has almost trademarked this approach as of late, because anything similar draws comparisons to her. For example, Kristen Stewart recently hit the red carpet for the Love Lies Bleeding premiere earlier this week. While some folks know that she always exhibited curious and compelling fashion choices, the bodysuit that she wore for this event was very similar to that of Censori at Milan Fashion Week. As such, a lot of comparisons followed, whereas others called out a double standard of why one gets flowers for it while the other gets flack.

Meanwhile, there are also some alleged tensions between the Censori family and Ye due to the nature of his relationship with their loved one. Rumors like this floated around ever since they got together, but recently saw more exposure. We'll see if anything actually comes of this or if we'll ever hear a truly firsthand source speak on it. You can find the pics of this new listening party fit with the "Via" link down below. In addition, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Bianca Censori and her husband.

Read More: Ye Posts “VULTURES 2” Album Cover, Fans Lament Lack Of New Music

[via]

