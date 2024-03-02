Bianca Censori Switches Up Her Fashion With Shocking Look In Paris

Bianca Censori entered the pop culture sphere in great part due to her mostly lewd, provocative, and controversial fashion choices since marrying Kanye West. It's been a big point of debate and even concern among some fans, with a lot of headlines and gossip swirling around their relationship dynamic and how style is indicative of that. However, the former Yeezy architect's latest outing with Ye in Paris, leaving the Ritz Paris on Saturday (March 2), is a complete departure from what she's known for with her outfits. She donned a long-sleeve purple sweater, slicked-back hair, leggings, and high heels, and many remarked on how we usually see so much of her body -– often, more than what we bargained for.

According to a TMZ report on the matter, the couple were on their way to fly out of Paris following Ye's run of listening parties in Europe for Vultures 1, his Ty Dolla $ign collab album. As for the Chicago artist, he wore a black hoodie over his face, a black leather jacket, navy slacks, and what look like black Air Force 1s at first glance. Bianca Censori shocked Parisian onlookers all throughout their time there, so this is a big departure from what we know from her closet finds. Maybe it's the mark of a new era, or just a one-off instance.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week 2024

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

However, we know there's at least one person out there who, if reports are accurate, is happy with this change. A Daily Mail report suggested that Bianca Censori's family, particularly her father Leo, wants to talk to Ye about her fashion choices and how he turned her into a "trashy commodity" away from her formerly close loved ones. "Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye," an alleged source remarked. "And ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," they went on. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife. No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control." You can see pictures of this new look for Bianca Censori with the "Via" link below. For more news and the latest updates on her and Ye, log back into HNHH.

