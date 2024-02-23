Adin Ross Apologizes To Kanye West After Bianca Censori Intervenes

Adin Ross has apologized for his previous comments about Kanye West struggling to get brand deals. According to Ross, he had been driven to make the rare apology after Kanye's wife, Bianca Censori, reached out to Ross to set the record straight. Ross confirmed he had received an email directly from Censori asking him to retract his statements.

Ross had tried to continue his trend of paying rappers to appear on his streams by saying he had the backing of Kick and Stake to pay Kanye for an appearance. This was taken as Ross saying that either Kanye is broke or that Kanye needs the charity. Ross backpedaled during his apology, stating that what he meant is that streaming services were not paying Kanye because "they're not throwing money at anyone." Do you believe Ross' apology? Do you consider it an apology at all? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Adin Ross Denies Sex Tape Allegations

Adin Ross Turns Down YBN Nahmir Fight Offer, Shades Rapper

However, Ross doesn't have an apology for everyone. Ross rejected a $100,000 fight request from rapper YBN Nahmir. “Nahmir, you’re not worth $100,000. You fell off, you suck at music. You failed your music career. I’ve got no disrespect to show, but that. Nahmir, you’re nothing. You’re nobody and your career sucks. He wanted 100 bands to fight. You are nowhere near 100 bands. And again, Kick paid Carti $2 mill. Hey, at least I got $2 mill to pay. You’re broke, f-ck you!” Ross said on stream.

However, Nahmir didn't take the shade lying down. “Don’t at me in no f-cking sh-t if you’re talking sh-t, because you gon’ get smacked in your f-cking mouth for it. You can hire all the security that you want to. It’s not going to work like that. Don’t disrespect my name and act like, ‘No disrespect, no disrespect!’ Shut the f-ck up, n-gga! How the fuck you talk sh-t then cop a plea in the same f-ckin’ video?” Nahmir retorted.

Read More: Fans Think 21 Savage & Adin Ross Faked Card Scandal To Promote SNL

[via]