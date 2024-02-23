Bianca Censori Joins Kanye West At Milan Fashion Week With Risque Outfit

Kanye West and Bianca Censori recently hit up Milan Fashion Week, and they pulled up in almost their usual fare. Moreover, the Chicago artist wore grills and a large black anorak-adjacent jacket with leather pants and black sneakers. However, the Yeezy architect switched up her usual hairstyle, swapping out her golden short look for a dark-brown bob cut. As far as her fashion, she wore what looks like a black bag on her chest to match with Ye, but that's really a one-piece that she matched with pointy pink boots. As usual, these were some pretty eclectic fits to rock that raised a lot of eyebrows.

Furthermore, this isn't the only notable crossover with the Vultures creative that Censori had to step in for this week. Adin Ross recently issued a public apology to Kanye West after Bianca Censori apparently sent him an email to clarify some claims he made. The streamer suggested that Spotify, Apple Music, and other DSPs didn't want to pay him for his new collab album with Ty Dolla $ign. Basically, he was trying to argue that Ye should hop on his stream because he needs the money, and apparently the rapper's wife stepped in to set the record straight.

Read More: Kanye West Gifts Bianca Censori Gorgeous Red Rose Bouquets For Valentine’s Day

Bianca Censori & Kanye West At Milan Fashion Week

Still, back to the actual Milan Fashion Week look, this wasn't entirely surprising if you checked out any footage related to the Vultures listening event in Milan before this runway show. There, Bianca Censori debuted this new cut and clips emerged of her filming Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's spectacle. They are still raking in a lot of money from streams off the album, and folks are still debating its quality and whether or not we'll get the sequels. Given how chaotic things have been up until this point, it's anyone's guess.

Meanwhile, as the controversies around the "CARNIVAL" MC's antisemitism continue to mount, it's tough to say whether this will be a more pressing issue or a slowly fading one. Hopefully the latter option happens if he truly shows remorse, change, accountability, and responsibility for what he's said and done. If not, then hopefully the former is what manifests one day. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Is Losing This Much Money By Selling Yeezys For $20