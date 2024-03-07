Bianca Censori's Bold Bodysuit Inspires Kristen Stewart's Racy "Love Lies Bleeding" Premiere Outfit

Those growing tired of seeing near-constant headlines about Bianca Censori's risque outfits won't be happy to know that she's now inspiring others to step out in similar garb. Rather than parading through the streets of Europe almost naked, however, we're seeing more sheer, barely-there ensembles appearing on red carpets. The latest instance was at Tuesday's (March 5) premiere event for Love Lies Bleeding, where actress Kristen Stewart stepped out in a black bodysuit not unlike one Censori was criticized for donning to this past season's Fashion Week presentations.

As Page Six reports, Stewart's ensemble is a design from Bettter – an upcycled collection from the mind of Vogue Ukraine stylist Julie Pelipas. She wore the extremely high-cut garment over opaque black tights and lengthened her legs with the help of some stilettos in the same colour. To provide some modesty, the 33-year-old had a blazer with her, posing for photos both with and without the extra covering.

Read More: Kristen Stewart Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Twilight" Icon Worth?

In recent years, Stewart has notably worked with conservative fashion house Chanel, though she did push boundaries there too. At the 2022 Oscars the Twilight starlet donned hot pants, once again flaunting her legs. More recently she caused a stir on the cover of Rolling Stone's March issue, where she struck a controversial pose, putting her hand down a jockstrap (much to some thirsty fan's delight. Her Rose Glass-directed A24 film, Love Lies Bleeding is out on March 15, and we're hoping to see more daring looks from Stewart between now and then.

There's been a lot of talk about Bianca Censori's unique style over the past year, and while not everyone is a fan, it's leaving its mark on the rest of the entertainment industry. At the same time, the architect is dealing with reported tension between her husband and father, who's growing tired of seeing Censori outside nearly nude. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Father Slams Kanye West For Her "Half-Naked" Fashion Statements

[Via]