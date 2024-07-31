Bianca Censori Sports A More Conservative Poncho While Out At Target With Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are always ruffling feathers. Since their official pairing, the headlines are usually nothing too glowing. Whether it be exposing themselves in public, her barely-there outfit choices, or bans from establishments, the couple is always up to something. However, they would probably have you believe that what they do in public its morally fine. But today, we can say that Bianca Censori is not offending anyone this time, as her ensemble at Target is one of encouragement.
Making this a sight for sore eyes, is the fact that Bianca is wearing a beige poncho; you know, something that actually covers the body? According to TMZ, the Australian architect and superstar rap partner were making a run to one of the biggest retailers in the US. However, they were not alone as Ye's kids, Saint West and North West, along with some of their friends, were joining them. That, along with a probable "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policy, led to Censori covering up more than usual.
Bianca Censori Dresses As Normally As She Possibly Can
It seems that Kanye's trying to get his kids to become more comfortable with Bianca as of late. Just a couple of days ago, they took North to the premiere of the already highly popular and successful Deadpool & Wolverine. Bianca was even caught putting her arm around North while a great deal of cameras were on them. Maybe, this could be a step in the right direction. But no one should be holding their breath just yet.
What are your thoughts on Bianca Censori's latest outfit choice for her and Kanye West's Target run? Is this the most conservative you have ever seen her dress? If the kids were not in the picture, do you think she would have put on something more revealing?