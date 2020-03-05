target
- Pop CultureCardi B Thinks Target Shoppers Should Only Dress Like ThisNext time you need to buy some groceries and some underwear, you better not pull up in anything that isn't comfortable.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWallo Seeks Clarity On Target's Thanksgiving Hours, To Avoid What Happened Last YearYes, Target is closed on Thanksgiving.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureIce-T Says He Still Eats At Denny's & iHop Despite His WealthIce-T says he still shops at Target despite his fame.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Pokes Fun At People Complaining About Target's Pride Month ProductsLeave it to Montero to poke holes in bigoted temper tantrums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Casually Strolls Through TargetRylo Rodriguez also accompanied Baby to grab some snacks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuando Rondo Was The Intended Target Of Recent Shooting: ReportThe suspects in the recent shooting involving Quando Rondo reportedly were targeting the 23-year-old rapper.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Shooting Update: Video Shows Rapper In Distress After L.A. IncidentA member of the 23-year-old's entourage, Lul Pab, was transported to a hospital where he ultimately died after the incident. RIP.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Stops By Target For Baby ClothesLooks like pregnant Rih is ballin' on a budget.By Jordan Schenkman
- CrimeYouTube Couple Face 7 Years Behind Bars After Filming Prank At Target: ReportA couple known as "Saucy and Honey" hid inside of a store and was locked in after employees left. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOffset Pays For Family's Items At TargetOffset is in the giving mood. By Taylor McCloud
- News2FeetBino Returns With Yet Another Mesmerizing Single In "Target""Target" is yet another banger that showcases the full scope of 2FeetBino's talents.By Alexander Cole
- GramTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Play At The Park Before Taking Stormi On Target DateIt was family day for the trio. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen & Target Partnership Ends Amid Courtney Stodden ScandalTeigen recently issued an apology for telling Stodden as a minor to take her own life.By Erika Marie
- RandomGroup Of Anti-Maskers Stormed Florida Target In Protest: WatchA group of Target shoppers went viral for protesting mask mandates.By Isaiah Cane
- RandomTarget Fires Employee For Making Poisonous "Blue Lives Matter" DrinkTarget fired an employee for posting a TikTok that shows how a make a "Blue Lives Matter" drink that included bleach.By Cole Blake
- RandomTarget Increases Minimum Wage To $15 Per HourTarget now joins Amazon now that they, too, will pay their full-time and part-time employees $15 per hour.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTarget Temporarily Closes 6 Locations While Protests ContinueSix Target locations will be temporarily closed while the nationwide protests continue.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTarget CEO Stands In Solidarity With Minneapolis ProtestersThe CEO of Target speaks after a Twin Cities location went up in flames during the riots.By Aron A.
- GramTori Brixx Alleged Victim Underwent Surgery, According To DaughterTori Brixx, the fiancé to Rich The Kid, reportedly got into an altercation with a woman earlier this week.By Erika Marie
- GramTori Brixx Speaks On Fight & Arrest: "I Wasn't Fighting"Tori Brixx speaks on her recent arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman in a Los Angeles Target parking lot.By Erika Marie
- GossipRich The Kid's Fiancée Tori Brixx Allegedly Breaks Woman's Nose At TargetTori Brixx was allegedly involved in a fight at Target, punching a middle-aged woman in the nose and engaging in a verbal altercation in the parking lot.By Alex Zidel
- TVHoney Pot Founder Targeted For "Racist" TV AdHoney Pot founder, Beatrice Dixon, is under fire for her supposedly "racist" Target television commercial. By Dominiq R.