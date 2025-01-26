Tina Knowles Blasts Target Over Cutting Diversity Programs

Tina Knowles has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and her latest criticism targets retail giant Target. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Knowles voiced her frustration over the company's decision to scale back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company recently announced plans to pull back on its three-year DEI goals, reduce external diversity surveys, and restructure its supplier diversity team. Clearly unimpressed, Knowles made her position known. “So y’all bowed down and kissed the ring, huh? Crossing you off my list! No more Target!” she wrote, signaling her intent to shop elsewhere. Her critique reflects a broader backlash against the company’s shift in priorities.

Target addressed the decision in a statement on January 24, explaining its choice to step away from initiatives such as the Human Rights Campaign's external diversity survey. While the retailer claims it remains committed to fostering inclusivity for employees and customers, the move has sparked widespread criticism. Many see it as a retreat from accountability and meaningful change. On social media, reactions poured in. Instagram user @prettyfunsized called for collective action, writing, “Respectfully, this is when we need to come together.”

Mama Knowles Boycotts Target Cutting DEI Programs

Others approached the topic with frustration and humor. “Can y’all make a list like the Nick Cannon family tree so we remember who to boycott?” joked @gabbssquire. Another user, @theniababy, criticized modern consumer habits, writing, “This generation wouldn’t have established anything during the Jim Crow boycott days.”