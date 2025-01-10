Tina Knowles Reveals Raging Wildfires Have Engulfed Her Malibu Bungalow: "It Was My Sanctuary"

Businesswoman extraordinaire and the mother of Beyonce and Solange, Tina Knowles, has just revealed she's lost her Malibu home. The wildfires in the Los Angeles area have been spreading rapidly since Tuesday and seem quite unstoppable right now. As it stands, the Hollywood Hills, Pasadena, Altadena and Sylmar, are now also suffering Mother Nature's wrath. Additionally, according to Billboard, around 28,000 acres of land have been burnt to a crisp with nearly 200,000 residents under evacuation warnings and demands as well. Jhene Aiko, country star Brad Paisley, Kid Cudi, are just a few that have been impacted in some way, with many others posting ways to assist those in need on social media.
As for Tina Knowles, she's incredibly saddened to lose what she's calling her "favorite place... sanctuary... [and] sacred Happy Place." Making it more tragic is that she was just celebrating turning 71 by taking part in some dolphin watching in her Malibu bungalow. "This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! [...] Now it is gone!!" Knowles wrote.
Tina Knowles Is Heartbroken But Thankful
However, despite losing such a special place, she's incredibly thankful for everyone doing their part to combat the flames. "God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions. We thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders."
Tina Knowles then goes on to wish everyone else well and encourages them to stay safe. "I’m so sad for the people who lost the five family members. My deepest Prayers are with you!!!!!! To the people who lost their homes and belongings, I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you ❤️I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring. I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles!! We are resilient though and we will recover! "This too shall pass"❤️