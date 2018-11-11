california wildfire
- SocietyDeadliest Wildfire In California History Finally ContainedThe Camp Fire is contained at 100%.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentCalifornia Wildfires Are The Deadliest And Most Destructive In The State's HistoryThe death toll for all the fires has risen to 44.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicThe Game Thinks Cali Wildfires Began As Distraction From Thousand Oaks ShootingThe Game has a serious theory. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx On The California WildfiresMr. Foxx is staying positive. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentMiley Cyrus, Gerard Butler Among Those To Lose Houses In California WildfireThey are among an estimated 250,000 who were forced to evacuate.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyMoving Video Shows Father Singing To Daughter As They Escape WildfiresA father attempts to keep a toddler calm as they drive through the nightmarish scene. By hnhh
- MusicIggy Azalea Forced To Evacuate Her Home Due To Californian WildfiresIggy Azalea continues to persevere against all odds.By Devin Ch