The Recording Academy Announces Decision On The GRAMMY Awards Amid L.A. Wildfires

There's been an obvious growing concern over whether or not the ceremony would still happen.

With the wildfires across the Los Angeles area continuing to rage on, folks in the music industry have been quite nervous. That's because the upcoming 2025 GRAMMY Awards are fast approaching. The ceremony will air on CBS on February 2 at Crypto.com Arena. The sports venue is in the heart of downtown L.A., so with that said, that's the reason for the concerns. However, the Recording Academy has recently come to a decision. According to AllHipHop, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement to formally announce that the 67th edition of the award show is still happening.

"In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned." However, things are going to be slightly different this time around. "This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours."

The Recording Academy Is Stepping Up To Aid All Of Los Angeles

Mason Jr. also goes on to give a more detailed breakdown of how they are going to help exactly. "In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need... We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance."