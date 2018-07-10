The Recording Academy
- Pop CultureHarvey Mason Jr Net Worth 2024: What Is The Recording Academy CEO Worth?Exploring Harvey Mason Jr.'s journey from music production and songwriting to film supervision and philanthropy.By Rain Adams
- MusicDrake & The Weeknd Boycott Grammys Again: ReportBy Erika Marie
- StreetwearChloe Bailey, Saweetie, John Legend & More Attend The Recording Academy HonorsThe stars were out last night ahead of the Grammys. By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicRecording Academy CEO Addresses The Weeknd's 2021 Grammys SnubHarvey Mason Jr. revisited The Weeknd being left of the 2021 Grammy nomination list. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Three Grammys Have Not Been Revoked Following His Guilty VerdictAt this time, R. Kelly's three Grammy awards for "I Believe I Can Fly" will not be taken back.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureGrammy Chief Addresses The Weeknd’s Boycott Following Ban On Secret CommitteesThe head of the Recording Academy addressed The Weeknd's boycott and the role it played in eliminating secret committees. By Madusa S.
- MusicGrammys Remove Secret Voting Committees Following The Weeknd Backlash: ReportSeveral changes have been made to the voting process to ensure that the Grammys are "peer-driven and peer-voted."By Erika Marie
- MusicBebe Rexha Says Grammys Pick Artists Based On "Who's Paying Off Who"The singer shared a few thoughts about the award show & joined the list of artists who call The Recording Academy "corrupted."By Erika Marie
- MusicJustin Bieber Won't Attend Grammys Due To R&B Category Snub: ReportThe singer is nominated for four awards, but a report states he is upset "Changes" was included in Pop categories when he claims it was an R&B record.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureZayn Malik Lashes Out & Says "F*ck The Grammys & Everyone Associated"He later refuted claims that he was bitter about not being nominated.By Erika Marie
- MusicBruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Beg Grammys To Add Silk Sonic To PerformancesMars penned an open letter to the Grammys before the #LetSilkSonicThrive hashtag began sweeping social media.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Receives Apology From Grammys Over "Disrespectful" Hosting OfferThe actress says she was told she wouldn't be compensated to host next year's ceremony and needed to pay for her own hair, makeup, and wardrobe.By Erika Marie
- MusicGrammys Black Music Collective Addresses ControversyThe Recording Academy's Black Music Collective issued a statement on "one of the most inclusive Black artist nomination rosters in years."By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Compares Grammys To A Relative Who "Just Can't Change Their Ways"The OVO mogul thinks the culture needs to stop being "shocked every year by the disconnect" the Grammys has with "impactful music."By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She Didn't Submit "WAP" To GrammysThe rapper explained how her next album influenced her decision.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGrammy Chief Says He's "Surprised" The Weeknd Wasn't NominatedThe President and Chief Executive Officer of The Recording Academy made a statement responding to The Weeknd's allegations that the Grammys intentionally snubbed him. By Ellie Spina
- MusicRecording Academy CEO Addresses The Weeknd's Shocking Grammys SnubHarvey Mason Jr. claims that they had a "very diverse group of new voters."By Erika Marie
- MusicTrevor Noah Will Host The 2021 GRAMMY AwardsTrevor Noah will host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Comes For The Grammys Neck With Shady TweetMariah Carey isn't a fan of the Recording Academy. By Dominiq R.
- MusicMusiCares Launches Mac Miller Fund To Help Those Struggling With Substance AbuseMac Miller's legacy is going strong. By Chantilly Post
- NewsNicki Minaj, Cardi B, & More Join Initiative Supporting Female Engineers & ProducersPower to the ladies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicGrammy Winners Leak Online, But Academy Spokesperson Says They're FakeAre the Grammys in trouble?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicH.E.R. Explains Why She Hid Her Identity: "I Wanted My Music To Be The Main Focus"Gabi Wilson is over hiding who she really is. By Chantilly Post