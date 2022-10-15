There looks to be some grudge-holding against the Grammys as Drake and The Weeknd’s albums are missing from consideration. We’ve just entered a frazzled season for the music industry, as artists will soon learn who will earn themselves a nomination by The Recording Academy. Next year’s ceremony is already said to be one filled with anticipation as there have been formidable contenders among the year’s releases.

Two noteworthy hitmakers who were expected to take home several trophies are Drake and The Weeknd, but reports stated that the Canadian chart-toppers have not submitted their music for review.

Drizzy’s Honestly, Nevermind and Weeknd’s Dawn FM both took over the charts upon their deliveries, but they were absent from the Grammys’ ballots. They do, however, show face in features with other artists, but solo effort submissions have been withheld.

It has been speculated that this is because of both artists’ contention with The Recording Academy. Drake has previously taken issue with category placements in the past, most notably the drama surrounding “Hotline Bling” being included with Rap nominees.

More recently, The Weeknd’s After Hours album was a massive global success that stayed at the top of charts for months. Yet, when it came time for nominations, the album didn’t receive any, leaving Weeknd to declare that he would boycott the Grammys.

This week, Bruno Mars also revealed that his Anderson .Paak duo Silk Sonic would not be submitting for the Grammys, either, but their reasoning was much less controversial.

Drake nor The Weeknd have delivered statements about their decisions.

