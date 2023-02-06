2023 Grammys
- MusicIce Spice Secures Best New Artist Nomination At The GrammysThe Grammys will be packed with amazing artists.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Celebrated At The 2023 GrammysHip hop legends over the past 30 years came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre that changed the world.By Brittnye Webb-Earl
- Pop CultureLL Cool J Uses Cardi B Lyric To Describe Spicy Wings On "Hot Ones"Can you guess which "WAP" line LL used?By Erika Marie
- MusicIce-T Says Lil Wayne Was Supposed To Perform For Grammy's Hip Hop 50th TributeHe also claimed that Future was scheduled to perform, as well.By Erika Marie
- MusicJanet Jackson Didn't Receive Grammys Global Impact Award Due To Super Bowl Scandal: ReportApparently, CBS struggled to reconcile how they treated Janet after her Super Bowl scandal.By Erika Marie
- MusicPusha T Told Ice-T His Name Came From His 1988 ClassicIce-T responded to the mention, calling Push "one of the best to ever do it."By Erika Marie
- MusicMadonna Checks Critics, Calls Out "Ageism" After GrammysPeople weren't kind when they made fun of her Grammy appearance, but the music icon clapped back.By Erika Marie
- MusicQueen Latifah Doesn't Want Women In Rap To Be Used As PawnsThe Hip Hop pioneer took a minute to speak to the ladies: "Control your career, speak from the heart...represent us."By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Says Grammys "Jerk" Around Artists "On Purpose"He wasn't happy about the winners list and says The Recording Academy purposefully shuns huge artists in some way every year.By Erika Marie
- MusicDee Barnes Calls Out Grammys For Honoring Dr. Dre With "Global Impact Award"Dr. Dre has previously apologized for assaulting Dee, a music journalist, in 1991. However, she says Hip Hop protects abusers.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuestlove Details Why Some Artists Didn't Perform For Hip Hop 50th Grammy TributeHe said some artists declined to because they didn't want to be seen as "old school." Others gave "who all gon' be there" energy.By Erika Marie
- MusicHarry Styles "People Like Me" Grammy Speech Earns BacklashAfter saying winning Album of the Year doesn't happen to "people like me," his critics were swift to react.By Erika Marie
- MusicDr. Dre Receives Inaugural Global Impact Award At 2023 GrammysThe West Coast hip-hop pioneer thanked the genre for being a "lifeline" for him when he was just a teenager.By Gabriel Bras Nevares