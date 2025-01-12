Jhene Aiko Shares Heartbreaking Footage Of Home Destroyed By LA Wildfires

Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 - Big Sean ‚Äì 10/24
GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Jhené Aiko performs at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 - Big Sean at East End Studios on October 24, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )
Fans feel for Jhene Aiko.

Earlier this week, Jhene Aiko took to social media to reveal that she lost her Los Angeles home to the devastating wildfires raging in the area. She posted a photo of what remains alongside a heartfelt message. "Sorry we couldn't save you," she wrote. "Thank you for the memories. And thank God no one was inside." Unfortunately, while many expressed sympathy for the performer and her family, others proceeded to mock her, arguing that she had too much money to be concerned about the loss.

Aiko was quick to fire back, making it clear that she doesn't have as much money as some commenters were suggesting, but is wealthy in other ways. "The fact some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild," she explained in The Shade Room comment section. "I don’t got it like that. But I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything." The singer even opened up about her family losing their home to a fire when she was a child, and how she faced similar ridicule at the time.

Jhene Aiko Unveils Devastating Results Of California Wildfires

Now, she's unveiled even more footage of what used to be her and her kids' home, leaving fans in shock. All that remains is rubble, brick, and other burnt remnants of what was. "My cozy cottage dream [sad emoji]," she captioned the clip. "That brick stood its ground though." Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are leaving their words of support amid this difficult time.

"My heart and prayers go out to the families and friends of those who were lost in the fires and for everyone affected," one writes. "She's right....money or not it's devastating and some things can't be replaced," someone else says. Others are simply celebrating the fact that Jhene Aiko and her loved ones are safe.

