Jhene Aiko Wants "Mocking" Deposition Footage Withheld In Car Crash Case

Jhene Aiko was involved in a car accident in 2022, and is currently entangled in the legal aftermath. The singer was deposed by the lawyer representing the plaintiff on video. She feels as though the lawyer in question mocked her, however. In Touch Weekly reported that Jhene Aiko objected to the taping of her deposition due to her celebrity status. The objection fell on deaf ears, though, as the deposition carried on as planned. Aiko is now taking preventative measures to ensure that the video does not get into the hands of the public.
Jhene Aiko is a Grammy nominee who has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B. Unfortunately, her celebrity status worked against her when she requested the deposition not be taped. The lawyer representing the plaintiff dismissed the request. He claimed that her status and the insurance that she presented to the court did not match up. "We are entitled to a deposition of your client in our office. And we are well within our rights to videotape the deposition," the lawyer asserted. "Celebrities don’t get special treatment."
Jhene Aiko's Celebrity Status Was Mocked In Court
The lawyer was also surprised by the fact that Jhene Aiko only had "$50,000 of insurance coverage" when the car accident occurred. Aiko was accused by the lawyer of using her celebrity as a means of avoiding accountability. The notion seemed to stick with the judge presiding over the case. They decided that Aiko would not be getting any special treatment. Aiko's initial request to not attend a deposition in person, given the relative lack of harm that was caused by accident, was also rejected. Once she was there in person, the plaintiff's lawyer proceeded to mock her career achievements.
The lawyer urged Jhene Aiko to take "actions that would be consistent with her 'celebrity' status. I.e. getting insurance coverage that would match her alleged fame and fortune." He urged her to prove her celebrity by settling the case with the plaintiff, Genelle Ligot. Despite this setback, Jhene Aiko's lawyer is trying to ensure that the tape of the deposition not be made available to the public. The singer reportedly wants to avoid any "unnecessary embarrassment" as a result of the deposition, and her interactions with the plaintiff's lawyer.
