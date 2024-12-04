Jhene Aiko Wants "Mocking" Deposition Footage Withheld In Car Crash Case

She felt the prosecution mocked her.

Jhene Aiko was involved in a car accident in 2022, and is currently entangled in the legal aftermath. The singer was deposed by the lawyer representing the plaintiff on video. She feels as though the lawyer in question mocked her, however. In Touch Weekly reported that Jhene Aiko objected to the taping of her deposition due to her celebrity status. The objection fell on deaf ears, though, as the deposition carried on as planned. Aiko is now taking preventative measures to ensure that the video does not get into the hands of the public.

Jhene Aiko is a Grammy nominee who has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B. Unfortunately, her celebrity status worked against her when she requested the deposition not be taped. The lawyer representing the plaintiff dismissed the request. He claimed that her status and the insurance that she presented to the court did not match up. "We are entitled to a deposition of your client in our office. And we are well within our rights to videotape the deposition," the lawyer asserted. "Celebrities don’t get special treatment."

Jhene Aiko's Celebrity Status Was Mocked In Court

The lawyer was also surprised by the fact that Jhene Aiko only had "$50,000 of insurance coverage" when the car accident occurred. Aiko was accused by the lawyer of using her celebrity as a means of avoiding accountability. The notion seemed to stick with the judge presiding over the case. They decided that Aiko would not be getting any special treatment. Aiko's initial request to not attend a deposition in person, given the relative lack of harm that was caused by accident, was also rejected. Once she was there in person, the plaintiff's lawyer proceeded to mock her career achievements.