Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Share "Gorgeous" Featuring Jhene Aiko Ahead Of "Missionary"

On the eve of Halloween, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre formally announced the release date for their first album in over three decades, Missionary. Fans of the D-O-double-G can and the iconic West Coast producer to drop their body of work on December 13. The album is available for pre-save and pre-order, and it will boast 15 tracks with a heaping helping of features. It's a wild guest list with Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, and Sting being the most left-field names. However, there are plenty you would come to expect, such as Eminem, 50 Cent, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Jhene Aiko.
Speaking of which, the airy R&B vocalist's track, "Gorgeous," is out today. The lead single features that West Coast vibe that you come to expect from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Overall, they sound just as in sync as they did when they worked on Doggystyle in the mid-90's. Aiko's vocals soar on the chorus, but they aren't overpowering. It matches up perfectly, because he's bringing his well-known laid-back verses to the table here. The cover art (and album artwork) is a tell-tale sign of what to expect at least on "Gorgeous," as Snoop Dogg and Aiko express their sexual desires. It's fine and catchy way to start the full-circle celebration for this legendary duo and you can check it out below.
"Gorgeous" - Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & Jhene Aiko
Quotable Lyrics:
She in the pool, best believe I plan on makin' her wet
Give her the blues, back up in this b**** and gettin' my reps
Show you how to do it properly when you on my property
I'm a hot commodity, Boardwalk, Monopoly
A n**** safe, ran out of space, I'm a odyssey
Honestly, I'm that motherf***er that you gotta see