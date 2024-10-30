Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre's "Missionary" Album Finally Gets A Release Date

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's album isn't far off.

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre will officially be releasing their collaborative album, Missionary, on December 13th, 2024. The two announced the decision in a post on social media on Wednesday afternoon. In doing so, they shared a teaser skit of two Mormon missionaries door-knocking with a link to pre-save the project.

The announcement has fans on social media elated. "I was born in 1980! Family and friends say I am definitely a super fan. Love to karaoke to your album doggystyle. Can't wait for your new drop!!" one fan replied to Snoop. Another wrote: "Holy f*ck you just made my year! I’ve literally waited forever for you and Dre to follow up Doggystyle. I was 14 years old when Doggystyle dropped, you’ve made a middle aged man feel like a teenager again."

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre Perform Together At Coachella

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. © Marilyn Chung/The Desert Sun via Imagn Images

As for what fans can expect from the project, Jelly Roll recently confirmed that he'll be making an appearance on the tracklist during an interview with Bootleg Kev. “I won’t say anything about the record because he didn’t, but man, it’s special. It is really good,” he said, earlier this month. “I’m legitimately on the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album. It’s crazy. It’s unreal. Dude, Jimmy [Iovine] hits John [Meneilly] and says, ‘Can we get on a FaceTime with Jelly Roll and Dre?’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Dre?!’ I get on a FaceTime from my back porch. I’m like a kid! Jimmy’s there and I’m already like, ‘I cannot believe it’s Jimmy Iovine.’”