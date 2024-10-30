Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre's "Missionary" Album Finally Gets A Release Date

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre will officially be releasing their collaborative album, Missionary, on December 13th, 2024. The two announced the decision in a post on social media on Wednesday afternoon. In doing so, they shared a teaser skit of two Mormon missionaries door-knocking with a link to pre-save the project.
The announcement has fans on social media elated. "I was born in 1980! Family and friends say I am definitely a super fan. Love to karaoke to your album doggystyle. Can't wait for your new drop!!" one fan replied to Snoop. Another wrote: "Holy f*ck you just made my year! I’ve literally waited forever for you and Dre to follow up Doggystyle. I was 14 years old when Doggystyle dropped, you’ve made a middle aged man feel like a teenager again."
Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre Perform Together At Coachella
As for what fans can expect from the project, Jelly Roll recently confirmed that he'll be making an appearance on the tracklist during an interview with Bootleg Kev. “I won’t say anything about the record because he didn’t, but man, it’s special. It is really good,” he said, earlier this month. “I’m legitimately on the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album. It’s crazy. It’s unreal. Dude, Jimmy [Iovine] hits John [Meneilly] and says, ‘Can we get on a FaceTime with Jelly Roll and Dre?’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Dre?!’ I get on a FaceTime from my back porch. I’m like a kid! Jimmy’s there and I’m already like, ‘I cannot believe it’s Jimmy Iovine.’”
Snoop Dogg Confirms "Missionary" Release Date
Check out the release date announcement for the album below. It comes after the two teamed up outside of music to launch their own gin, STILL G.I.N. The name references two of their most iconic collaborations, 1994’s “Gin and Juice” and 1999’s “Still D.R.E.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.