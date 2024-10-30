Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre's "Missionary" Album Finally Gets A Release Date

BYCole Blake348 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's album isn't far off.

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre will officially be releasing their collaborative album, Missionary, on December 13th, 2024. The two announced the decision in a post on social media on Wednesday afternoon. In doing so, they shared a teaser skit of two Mormon missionaries door-knocking with a link to pre-save the project.

The announcement has fans on social media elated. "I was born in 1980! Family and friends say I am definitely a super fan. Love to karaoke to your album doggystyle. Can't wait for your new drop!!" one fan replied to Snoop. Another wrote: "Holy f*ck you just made my year! I’ve literally waited forever for you and Dre to follow up Doggystyle. I was 14 years old when Doggystyle dropped, you’ve made a middle aged man feel like a teenager again."

Read More: Dr. Dre Shares Exciting Update Surrounding Upcoming Snoop Dogg Collab Album

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre Perform Together At Coachella

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. © Marilyn Chung/The Desert Sun via Imagn Images

As for what fans can expect from the project, Jelly Roll recently confirmed that he'll be making an appearance on the tracklist during an interview with Bootleg Kev. “I won’t say anything about the record because he didn’t, but man, it’s special. It is really good,” he said, earlier this month. “I’m legitimately on the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album. It’s crazy. It’s unreal. Dude, Jimmy [Iovine] hits John [Meneilly] and says, ‘Can we get on a FaceTime with Jelly Roll and Dre?’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Dre?!’ I get on a FaceTime from my back porch. I’m like a kid! Jimmy’s there and I’m already like, ‘I cannot believe it’s Jimmy Iovine.’”

Snoop Dogg Confirms "Missionary" Release Date

Check out the release date announcement for the album below. It comes after the two teamed up outside of music to launch their own gin, STILL G.I.N. The name references two of their most iconic collaborations, 1994’s “Gin and Juice” and 1999’s “Still D.R.E.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dr. Dre Links Up With Mustard In Studio Amid Snoop Dogg Album Hype

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...