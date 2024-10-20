Dr. Dre Calls Out Artists For Using Multiple Producers On The Same Album

Dr. Dre isn't a fan of the trend.

Dr. Dre isn't a fan of artists using multiple producers on the same project, arguing that "continuity is everything," during an interview with Stephen A. Smith. Speaking with the ESPN analyst for his self-titled show, Dre and his longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg discussed the state of hip-hop.

“Be original,” Snoop said at one point. “Right now there’s so much copycatting, mimicking, sounding alike, and imitation. Find your production, your sound, find your ear for who you are, and be original even if it ain’t hitting. Stay you.” From there, Dre turned his attention to the production side. “Find your collaborators. I don’t like the fact that there are nine different producers on one album. I like the idea of one producer on an album. Continuity is everything," he argued. When Smith asked when the trend began, Dre remarked: “I don’t know. But I don’t like it.”

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When 2Cool2Bl0g shared the comments on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to the opinion. "The blueprint had 6/7, thriller had 1 - a great album is a great album but I understand Dre’s point," one user wrote. Another countered: "I don’t like artist that use the same producers it all sounds the same." One more brought up Nas: "Illmatic is one of the greatest albums of all time and it has a bunch of classic producers..a good album is a good album."

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Discuss The State Of Hip-Hop