Dr. Dre Hit With Restraining Order From His Ex-Marriage Counselor

Dr. Dre says the move is unwarranted.

Dr. Dre's former psychiatrist, Dr. Charles Sophy, has filed for a temporary restraining order against the legendary musician. Sophy previously served as Dre and his now ex-wife Nicole's marriage counselor during their divorce. Citing allegedly threatening text messages taken over a period of 18 months, Sophy wants Dre to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his 22-year-old son.

When TMZ broke the news, Dre's attorney, Howard King, told the outlet: “Mr. Sophy got some text messages in 2023 from an angry patient who had been mistreated. Along with his entire family, by a self-proclaimed psychiatric expert. Nothing has changed since 2023 that would warrant this desperate filing and attempt for attention other than Mr. Young’s refusal to drop his confidential efforts to have Sophy’s license terminated by the Osteopathic Medical Board.”

Dr. Dre & Nicole Young Attend "Straight Outta Compton" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Dr. Dre and wife Nicole. Young attend the premiere of "Straight Outta. Compton" at Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Sophy has taken legal action against Dre, having previously filed a $10 million lawsuit against the rapper. In response, Dre has accused Sophy of malpractice and alleged he tried to turn his son against him. Howard King said in a prior statement: “In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while he simultaneously ‘treated’ not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children. He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr. Young, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations in order to force a financial settlement that he recommended.”