Dr. Dre Labels Ex-Marriage Counselor As A "Racist" In Official Response To His Lawsuit

Dr. Sophy, Dr. Dre's former marriage counselor during the divorce process with his ex-wife Nicole Young, has made numerous allegations. Him and his lawyer, Christopher Frost are looking for $10 million in damages, as well as a restraining order, which he has since received. The reason for this lawsuit is because Dr. Sophy feels that he was threatened multiple times via text message. He alleges that, "Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing [Dre] decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy."

The suit continued, "[His] frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign. [There were] late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence. and homophobic rhetoric." A response from Dr. Dre's lawyer Howard King surfaced in early October in which he says Sophy "slandered" the producer "in a malicious effort to convince his son to turn against him." Now, the hitmaker is firing back and with force. According to TMZ, he admitted to cussing out the psychiatrist over the phone but never attempted to make any "credible threat of future violence."

Dr. Dre Admits He Sent Colorful Texts But Never Threatened Dr. Sophy

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Later in the documents, Dre labels Sophy a "racist" and claims that is the reason he feels threatened. To be more specific, the legal response reads, he's "invoking the racist caricature that depicts Black men, like [Dre], as inherently violent." The West Coast icon uses how Sophy tied him to Diddy in his lawsuit and the "violent behavior of [Dre]'s friends." Other things that he's denying include the alleged FBI agents that showed up to the doctor's doorstep to intimidate him and threatening month-old messages from a burner phone. All in all, he's looking for the temporary restraining order he has against him, as well Sophy's ability to accrue any potential protective orders.