Dr Dre Sued For $10 Million After Allegedly Harassing Divorce Counselor

The counselor claims he was threatened.

Dr. Dre divorced his wife Nicole Young in 2021. The divorce process was lengthy, and the producer would up settling for a staggering $100 million. Several years have passed since the divorce was finalized, but it seems as though Dre may have to pay even more. Dr. Charles J. Sophy, a divorce counselor who worked with Dr. Dre and Young, alleges that he suffered harassment at the hands of the producer. He claims that he was subjected to an "ongoing barrage of threats," and is suing Dre for $10 million. Billboard broke the news on October 9, which is the same day Sophy's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Court.

Dr. Sophy alleged that Dr. Dre saw him as a punching bag during the divorce process. "Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing," the suit read. "[Dre] decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy." The counselor claimed that the harassment lasted over a year, and included threats of physical violence. "[His] frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign," the suit continued. "[There were] late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric."

Sophy Is Seeking A Restraining Order Against Dr. Dre

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11: Dr. Dre (L) and Nicole Young attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 at Barker Hangar on October 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dr. Sophy claims that his interactions with Dr. Dre and his wife started in 2018. After a prolonged period of no contact, however, Dre allegedly reached out via text. The producer and former N.W.A. member then reportedly questioned Dr. Sophy about confidentiality. "I'm not going anywhere," he allegedly said. "Until you explain to me why you tried to talk [an unnamed person] into saying negative things about me to the media." Sophy denied these accusations outright. Furthermore, the counselor deemed them "baseless" and "far-fetched."