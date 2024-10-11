Dr. Dre's Former Counselor Files Restraining Order Against Him

The real doctor speaks out.

Dr. Dre is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Dr. Charles Sophy. The latter served as Dre's divorce counselor when the legendary producer was splitting from his wife. The divorce was finalized years ago, but Dr. Sophy has come forth with a number of harrowing allegations against Dre. He alleges that he was subjected to threats via text message, and that Dre used "homophobic rhetoric" against him. Due to these claims, Dr. Sophy filed a restraining order against him.

TMZ confirmed the order on October 11. Dr. Sophy filed a temporary restraining order against Dr. Dre on the basis of the allegations made against him. For the time being, the producer can not get within a 100 yard distance of Dr. Sophy or his son. The divorce counselor also requested that Dre stop reaching out to him, whether it be via text, phone call, or email. These requests make sense, given the allegations that he has leveled at Dre. Sophy alleged that Dr. Dre reached out to him years after the aforementioned split was finalized, and began taunting him on a regular basis.

Dr. Sophy Wants Dr. Dre To Stay Away From His Son

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Recording artist Dr. Dre performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Dr. Sophy is seeking $10 million in damages. It's worth noting, however, that Dr. Dre has responded to the counselor's allegations. He accused Dr. Sophy of malicious intent in his handling of the divorce, and for malpractice, as he went from being Dre's divorce counselor to primary therapist. Furthermore, the legendary producer claimed that Sophy drove a wedge between him and his son. In a statement sent to TMZ, Dr. Dre alleged that Sophy tried to manipulate his son into spreading "false allegations" about the domestic abuse allegations leveled at him by his ex-wife.