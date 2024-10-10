Dr Dre Accuses Divorce Counseler Of Sabotaging His Relationship With Son

Earlier this week, Dr Dre's former psychiatrist hit him with a $10 million lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Dr Dre was hit with a $10 million lawsuit from his former psychiatrist, Dr. Charles Sophy. Sophy worked alongside Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young throughout the process of their 2021 divorce. Unfortunately, however, things allegedly got ugly. Sophy accuses Dre of subjecting him to an "ongoing barrage of threats," and more.

“Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, he decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric,” Sophy's lawyer Christopher Frost alleges, per Billboard.

Now, according to TMZ, he has clapped back. In a letter obtained by the outlet, which was sent in February of 2023, the artist's lawyer Howard King accuses Sophy of malpractice and of sabotaging his relationship with his son. He alleged that Sophy "slandered" him "in a malicious effort to convince his son to turn against him." King argues that this was allegedly done to give Dre's ex an advantage in the divorce.