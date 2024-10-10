Dr Dre Accuses Divorce Counseler Of Sabotaging His Relationship With Son

BYCaroline Fisher
Dr. Dre Appears On SiriusXM's 'This Life Of Mine With James Corden'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Dr. Dre is seen on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden' at SiriusXM Studios on February 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Earlier this week, Dr Dre's former psychiatrist hit him with a $10 million lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Dr Dre was hit with a $10 million lawsuit from his former psychiatrist, Dr. Charles Sophy. Sophy worked alongside Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young throughout the process of their 2021 divorce. Unfortunately, however, things allegedly got ugly. Sophy accuses Dre of subjecting him to an "ongoing barrage of threats," and more.

“Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, he decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy — frustrations that manifested themselves in the form of a nearly year-long sustained campaign of late-night texts, threats of intimidation and violence, and homophobic rhetoric,” Sophy's lawyer Christopher Frost alleges, per Billboard.

Psychiatrist Hits Dr Dre With $10 Million Lawsuit

Dr. Dre introduces Inductee Eminem onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Now, according to TMZ, he has clapped back. In a letter obtained by the outlet, which was sent in February of 2023, the artist's lawyer Howard King accuses Sophy of malpractice and of sabotaging his relationship with his son. He alleged that Sophy "slandered" him "in a malicious effort to convince his son to turn against him." King argues that this was allegedly done to give Dre's ex an advantage in the divorce.

In addition to $10 million in damages, Sophy has requested a restraining order against Dr Dre. The lawsuit cites Dre's alleged "history of violence and abuse." It even states that Dre once allegedly sent fake FBI agents to Sophy's house "to threaten his physical safety." What do you think of Dr Dre's response to Dr. Charles Sophy's $10 million lawsuit? What about him accusing the psychiatrist of trying to turn his son against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

