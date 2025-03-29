Dr. Dre’s Former Divorce Counselor Claims He Wore Bulletproof Vest After Alleged Threats

In October of last year, Dr. Dre was hit with a lawsuit from his former divorce counseler, Dr. Charles Sophy. Sophy worked with the Grammy-winning artist and his ex-wife Nicole Young throughout their 2021 divorce. Allegedly, however, the dynamic eventually took a turn for the worse. Sophy accuses Dr. Dre of threatening him in several allegedly abusive messages.

Shortly after the suit was filed, Dr. Dre's attorney Howard King shared a statement with TMZ. “Mr. Sophy got some text messages in 2023 from an angry patient who had been mistreated," it begins. "Along with his entire family, by a self-proclaimed psychiatric expert. Nothing has changed since 2023 that would warrant this desperate filing and attempt for attention other than Mr. Young’s refusal to drop his confidential efforts to have Sophy’s license terminated by the Osteopathic Medical Board.” Dr. Dre also accused Sophy of trying to turn his son against him. Sophy was later granted a restraining order.

Dr. Dre's Legal Issues

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two men continue to battle it out in court, and earlier this week, Dr. Dre suffered a loss. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein disagreed that 11 of the text messages the performer sent to Sophy should be ignored, “because they were made in furtherance of either Dre’s constitutional right to free speech or his protected right to pursue litigation,” according to Rolling Stone.