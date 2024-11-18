Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre's "Missionary" Is Already Receiving High Praise Weeks Before Release

"Rap game’s OGs about to remind us what greatness sounds like! 🎤👊🙌" That is one fan's reaction to some recent teasers of Missionary, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's second album together. It's the long-awaited follow-up to their first effort Doggystyle. Overall, it's definitely been a long time coming. But these two legends reuniting for another project this deep into the careers is extremely worth wait. Speaking of which, that's the current mood surrounding it, with many already anticipating this to be one of the best of the year.
It's pretty incredible how much positive reception it's getting, especially since it's still weeks away from dropping. To remind everyone, Missionary will arrive on streaming on December 13. We can attribute the early buzz to Snoop sharing some sneak peeks of the record on Instagram (via AllHipHop). They come from the duo's recent appearance on Drink Champs. There are some crazy samples that people are discovering from the clips, but you really can't expect anything less from Dr. Dre. Some include Sly & the Family Stone’s "Thank You" and The Police's "Message in a Bottle."
Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Have Everyone On The Edge Of Their Seats
Several rappers and celebrities are in Snoop's comments hyping up the snippets, like Russ who says, "🚀🚀🚀🚀" Jamie Foxx is also loving what he's hearing so far, writing, "Crazy!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Travis Kelce also popped in to support with more "🔥🔥🔥🔥" LeBron James showed love to his Cali brethren, ecstatically replying, "LFG Unk!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
As it stands, the unofficial tandem has put out one single. That was "Gorgeous" featuring Jhene Aiko which dropped on the first day of November. She's one of many A-listers on this album, with others being Sting, Method Man, 50 Cent, Eminem, Tom Petty, and more. The guardians of the West Coast have a lot of buzz around them, and it's looking like it's going to be an amazing December.