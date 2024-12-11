Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Continue Rollout For "Missionary" With Explosive Teaser Trailer

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
They appear to tease some upcoming visual for one of the album's singles.

It's almost that time folks! In just about 48 hours, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will be dropping off Missionary, their new collaborative album in over 30 years. It's a major reunion, as Doggystyle is a staple in the West Coast, but also in hip-hop overall. It helped catapult both of their careers even further and has also given us one of the best duos in the genre of all time. Even though they aren't really in the prime years anymore, there has been plenty of excitement surrounding this project. It's for good reason, as both icons are known to put out quality together. Additionally, some of the older acts this year have put out great bodies of work, such as LL Cool J with The FORCE.

If he can do it, why can't they? So far, the reception of the record has been very strong. Some were already raining praise on it, such as Russ, LeBron James, and more. They were bumping some of the album over at the studios of Drink Champs almost a month ago. Moreover, the singles have been more than enjoyable as well. So far, they include "Gorgeous" with Jhene Aiko, "Outta Da Blue," and "Another Part Of Me" with rock band Sting.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Are Just Three Days Away From Missionary

Given how close we are, and the number of singles already out, you would think the rollout would be over by now. However, that's not true one bit, according to AllHipHop. Recently, Dre and Snoop Dogg put out a minute-long album trailer on YouTube. It's a jam-packed and eventul watch, which is probably what the listening experience for Missionary will be like.

It kicks off with the two album's creators getting pulled over by a cop. The officer asks if they know why they got stopped, and Dre has a hilarious response. "DWB? Driving While Black?" From there, the visual, directed by Dave Meyers, gets chaotic. Crazy car stunts, dead bodies in a freezer, and vehicular explosions are all squeezed in. There appears to be some storyline here, as there is also a potential sneak peek at the music video for "Gorgeous" thrown in with some cameos from Jhene Aiko. Overall, we can't wait for what's to come and we don't have to wait much longer now.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
