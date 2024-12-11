Max B Reveals His Official Prison Release Date During Joe Budden Interview

Max B will be getting home from prison in November of next year. The iconic rapper revealed his release date during a call-in to the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In doing so, he discussed how he's been handling life behind bars, his plans for when he gets out, and more.
"Walking this thing down one day at a time. I've been grinding. Everything's good," Max said. "Wavy Baby coming back soon. Wavy Baby coming home real soon. We got a date. I've got November 9th, 2025. We just months away. This is the first definitive answer y'all got from me. You can look it up. It's on the computer. It's in the system." Check out Max B's full comments on getting out of prison below.
Max Gives An Update On His Prison Release
As for his plans once he gets out, Max promised to get active right away. "I'm give you some real sh*t. Normally, a n***a in my circumstances, with the amount of time I did, would be taking his time, taking turtle steps, but not the boss don. I'm diving in head-first," he proclaimed. "We on divine time. We working. I can't wait to get reaclimated. I'm a musical genius myself so n****s gotta get reaclimated with my sh*t. It's always gonna be a challenge. I love a good challenge."
As for what else he's looking forward to, Max reflected on reuniting with his family for a big dinner. He says he wants all his friends and family back in one room together. Max also elaborated on his plans for releasing new music, saying he's interested in collaborating with some A-list artists, but declined to say names. "I'm looking forward to working with the big names, the head honchos. I'm not gonna put myself in a box, I'm open for all that, but they gotta be A-list." Be on the lookout for further updates on Max B when he gets out on November 9th, 2025.
