Max B Wishes French Montana “Happy Birthday” From Prison

Max B celebrated French Montana's 39th birthday from prison, earlier this week, in a video circulating on social media. The rapper has been behind bars since he was sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges pertaining to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder in 2009. He accepted a 20-year plea bargain in 2016.

"What's good, baby? My motherf*cking boy. Shoutout to my n***a, Montana. Happy birthday beloved," Max began. "Just shouting you out. You about 39. You about to hit 39. We on the way. We here, n***a. Shout you out n***a." Before the end, Max teases, "see you soon."

French Montana Performs At "For Khadija" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: French Montana performs during the "For Khadija" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

DJ Akademiks shared the clip of Max B on Instagram, Saturday. In response, one fan reflected on how long Max has been behind bars. They wrote: "In 2012: stay schemin…french Montana said 'They gave my nigga max 7-5,, Mt n***a penthouse another 30..DAMN…got me thinkn like I'm 75….man…a n***a ain't even seen 30!'" Another fan asked, "Wasn't he supposed to be out in April?" Montana previously suggested that Max was set to be released in April at the beginning of 2023. In a post on social media, he wrote: “MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL!! SILVER SURFER Live from the can [wave emoji] Free the Count [100 emoji] ‘LEMONADE’ VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.” Check out Max B's birthday message for Montana below.

Max B Celebrates French Montana's Birthday

Back in May, Montana was the one wishing Max B a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram, he did so while celebrating the 10th anniversary of Excuse My French. “Happy birthday to my brother @maxb140 and Happy 10th year anniversary to Excuse my French All we ever wanted was platinum albums n diamond singles now we got both,” he wrote at the time. “And now we got Robert Dinero presenting our documentary on June 16th at Tribeca Film Festival for KHADIJA ALLAH’s great can’t wait for y’all to watch the immigrant journey.”

