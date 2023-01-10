French Montana revealed on Twitter, Monday, that the veteran rapper Max B is getting out of prison later this year. He originally was going to serve 75 years in prison after being found guilty on conspiracy charges pertaining to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder in 2009.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL!!” French wrote. “SILVER SURFER Live from the can [wave emoji] Free the Count [100 emoji] ‘LEMONADE’ VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) French Montana performs on Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Montana added Max B’s “Lemonade” video in the post. Before the song starts, Max B addresses French Montana.

“It’s Max Biggavel. French, what’s good, my n***a? I’m coming, baby. I’m on they ass,” he says before adding, “Boy looking good, I’m working, got the weight off of me, the weight is up. It’s ‘Lemonade,’ baby, it’s the video. Get ready for it. French Monbega, owww! I love you, beloved.”

Max B’s charges stem from a 2006 attempted robbery in which he allegedly plotted to rob two men alongside his stepbrother, Kelvin Leerdam, and ex-girlfriend, Gina Conway.

In September 2016, Max’s sentence was reduced to 20 years after he negotiated a plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter. It was further reduced in 2019 for an undisclosed reason.

Max B and French Montana have been close over the years. Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in June 2022, Montana revealed, “Max is in the camps now, so he a step closer to coming home.”

