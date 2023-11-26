French Montana's "Mac & Cheese 5" Gets Official Release Date

French Montana's next project is fast-approaching, and based on his most recent announcement, it's going to be a part of history. Moreover, he announced on Friday (November 24) on social media that his next mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, is officially scheduled for release on January 5, 2024. As such, the Moroccan-American MC's upcoming tape will join the series that started with Mac Wit Da Cheese almost a decade and a half ago in 2009. "Mac n cheese 5 january 5th [calendar emoji] [exclamation mark emoji]," he captioned a teaser trailer on Instagram. "LETS FINISH WHAT WE STARTED [newspaper emoji] This one for the books ! [wave emoji] [surfer emoji] #freemaxb #foreverchinx."

In addition, he also provided a tease of a new song and music video with this post. "Hard life…" French Montana says in the video tease. "Excuses gon’ make today easy, but tomorrow hard. Discipline gon’ make today hard, but tomorrow easy." His last album was the 2023 tape Coke Boys 6 with DJ Drama, and that Gangsta Grillz project also came out in early January. Looks like that's a solid season for drops for the 39-year-old.

French Montana's New Mixtape Announcement

Furthermore, he actually has plenty of reason to celebrate these days; not just regarding the announcement of this new mixtape, but also his 39th birthday on November 9. French Montana celebrated an elaborate birthday bash and invited plenty of famous friends to the party, including Chirsean Rock, Offset, Chris Brown, and many more. He even got a zebra for the occasion, too, and received a birthday shoutout from his friend Max B while in prison. Overall, it seems like the "Unforgettable" artist is keeping this celebratory streak up all the way through the holidays and into Mac & Cheese 5.

Meanwhile, other outings he was on didn't end up being the most fruitful endeavors. For example, authorities raided the South Bronx-raised hitmaker's jet for contraband, but it seems like he was able to dodge any significant issues. Regardless, are you excited for Mac & Cheese 5? Let us know in the comments and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on French Montana.

