French Montana Gets A Zebra For His Birthday: Watch

French Montana turned 39 earlier this week, and to celebrate, the performer hosted a party in LA. The party's theme was "Playboy Nights," and French Montana had an impressive guest list. He was joined by Offset, Chris Brown and more for an evening of live music, fire dancers, and other entertainment, making it a night to remember. Chrisean Rock even pulled up, posing for photos and leading the artist's "Happy Birthday" singalong.

While French Montana certainly made the most of the evening, his party wasn't the only highlight of his birthday. He also received a pretty exciting, and unexpected, gift. In a new clip, he's seen surrounded by various animals, accepting a zebra to ring in yet another successful year.

French Montana Turns 39

In the clip, he's all smiles as he greets his new pet, though he opted not to disclose the identity of the friend who gave him the extravagant gift. "I can't tell y'all who gave me this gift, but this is the gift I got for my birthday," he says with a big grin. "Welcome to America." The unique surprise was just the cherry on top of an already thrilling celebration.

It's no secret that French Montana's an animal lover, making this the perfect gift for the newly-39-year-old. Back in August, he turned heads when he trotted into a Bronx Bodega on horseback, again flexing his affinity for four-legged friends. He explained that he had to find an alternative because his driver's license got suspended, doing whatever it took to grab a snack. "They suspended my license so I went and bought me a horse," he captioned clips of the moment. "F**k it let's go to the store chikithinggg #goodsummer #wishuwell #cokeboys." What do you think of French Montana getting a zebra for his birthday? Are you shocked by the unexpected birthday gift? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

