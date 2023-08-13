French Montana Goes To Bodega Riding A Horse

French Montana is never shy about flexing what he can do, but will often do so in odd ways. For example, the recently underrated New York rapper pulled up to a bodega riding a horse, which was obviously an eye-catching sight for pedestrians. In various social media clips, he speaks to onlookers and neighborhood members around his ride to go get a bag of popcorn, which seems like a lot for just one quick snack. Still, if there’s anyone who would do this sort of thing in the Bronx, French definitely fits the bill. While it’s unclear how accurate it is, the Moroccan-American artist’s caption hinted at why he’s riding around like a cowboy in the first place.

“They suspended my license so I went and bought me a horse,” French Montana wrote under the clips. “F**k it let’s go to the store chikithinggg #goodsummer #wishuwell #cokeboys.” Depending on who you ask, this move is actually an upgrade. Regardless of whether you agree, he seemed quite happy to be on horseback, briefly singing along to Drake and 21’s “Rich Flex” in a clip.

Read More: Akon Gets French Montana A Real Watch Following Hilarious Story

French Montana’s Horseback Visit To Bodega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Furthermore, the “Good Summer” MC’s lavish lifestyle and decisions balance a consistent and earnest recognition of the hard work that got him there. Calling his experiences as an immigrant in New York City “the American nightmare,” the 38-year-old recalled to Page Six what it was like to arrive in the States on the red carpet of his documentary premiere. “When they showed us the Empire State building- and all the buildings downtown- I thought we were going to live there. But when we came to the states we had to go to [the] Mott Haven projects,” French Montana remarked.

“It was a whole different thing. It was a culture shock, it was jungle rules,” he continued. “I went through every level of struggle, every level of disrespect, every level of not understanding- and every step that was there I was there to take. Whether it was work or school, I just had to go through it. Yeah, of course I was made fun of. People would just stare at me, but man, I feel like the best teacher in life is failure. And I feel like when you come from the mud, and you have to learn everything from experience, I feel like there is no better teacher than that… I am one of those that learned from experiences.” For more news and the latest updates on French Montana, come back to HNHH.

Read More: French Montana Announces Help For Undocumented Immigrants