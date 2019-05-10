official
- MusicFrench Montana's "Mac & Cheese 5" Gets Official Release DateThe "Mac & Cheese" series began almost a decade and a half ago, and in early 2024, the Moroccan-American MC is continuing it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Make Their Romance Instagram-OfficialThe lovebirds recently starred in Gucci's newest Valigeria campaign, and their reposts of it on IG made things official.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMaia Chaka Makes History As First Black Woman To Become An NFL OfficialMaia Chaka has been building her resume in the NCAA and the AAF.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRudy Gobert Goes Off On Officials After Avoiding Nasty ElbowRudy Gobert was almost hit by OG Anunoby but still got ejected somehow.By Alexander Cole
- SongsAB Doesn't Want To Be Played With On Latest Track "Official"AB has been dropping tracks at a quick pace.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsFuture & Lori Harvey Finally Go Public With Their Relationship, Twitter Savagely ReactsThe jokes are rolling in. By Noah C
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Settle Divorce Amicably: ReportThe divorce is moving quickly. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsDemi Lovato Kisses On New Tattooed Boyfriend In Instagram PhotoDemi tells the world she's in love, 2019 style.By Arielle London
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. & Gorgeous Model GF Lauren Wood Make It OfficialOdell stays winning off the field.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk's 1st Week Sale Are in For "Love Songs 4 the Streets 2"Lil Durk hits paydirt reworking the love ballad.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsWillie D Joins Scarface In Municipal Politics, Runs For Houston City CouncilThe Geto Boys are hoping to rock the vote in Houston, encompassing District B-to-D.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsScarface Officially Enters The Race For Houston's City CouncilScarface's next career arc is a political one.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Makes It Instagram Official With His YouTuber GirlfriendKyrie is looking like a happy man.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDragon Ball Fans OD'd On Fan Art During A Festive "Goku Day"When are Japanese political going to mark down "Goku Day" as an official holiday?By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Launches Fenty Fashion Brand, Becoming 1st Woman To Do So With "LVMH"Rihanna comes clean, establishing her Fenty fashion brand with the likes of Louis Vuitton - Moët Hennessy.By Devin Ch