LiAngelo Ball Officially Inks $13 Million Deal With Def Jam & UMG Following Viral Success Of "Tweaker"

It seems we all owe LaVar Ball a huge apology. Just moments ago, ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that LiAngelo Ball (G3 GELO) has signed a mega deal with Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group. A rep from Born To Ball Music Group revealed the bombshell. The contract is worth as much as $13 million, with eight million of it completely guaranteed. Furthermore, LiAngelo Ball is getting the luxury of having full ownership of his music and his label. Prior to this becoming official, there had been some rumblings within hip-hop circles that this was a real possibility.
For example, The Breakfast Club recently made predictions that G3 GELO could be finding a home at a major label soon. Well, that is now reality, and it's got the internet in an absolute tailspin. Folks are in complete shock, with one X user writing, "The man has no talent, I honestly don’t know what the hype is about?!" "13 million for a tiktok song?? another adds. Others were even making hilarious quips. "I've never heard of those teams before," in reference to Ball's struggles to make it to the NBA.
Details Of LiAngelo Ball's Contract
But he certainly won't be having any issues with money for the foreseeable future now thanks to this deal. Of course, this all comes on the heels of the viral success of "Tweaker," his one and only record. It quickly blew up after he teased the snippet on N3on's livestream. It then hit YouTube and has raked in over 7.8 million views and counting on WORLDSTARHIPHOP's channel. It's doing even better on streaming, with over 15 million plays.
His 4.2 million monthly listeners certainly played a major role in moving units too, as it sold 94,000 copies in its first week in the US. Finally, due to its rapid exposure, Rolling Loud also invited him on to the 2025 California roster. He will be performing on opening day, March 15. If you don't believe us, check out the poster on the website linked below. LiAngelo is known to have another song in the works and with this fresh new deal, we wouldn't be surprised if it drops this Friday or sooner.