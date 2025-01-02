LiAngelo Ball's New Song Snippet Goes Viral On Twitter As Fans Debate Whether It's Actually Good

Is this just a meme or 2025's first big hit?

LiAngelo Ball may not have the NBA playing career of his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, but he might just have the first viral hip-hop hit of 2025. Moreover, a new song snippet of his surfaced online, and fans are going wild debating over whether or not it's actually any good. That's partly because of the snippet's poor audio quality, which honestly makes the memes about it that much funnier. But it also makes the 2000s, Big Tymers, No Limit-esque feel of the track hit that much harder for those with whom it resonates. As for our take, it sounds like a banger, so we don't understand what the actual hate is about.

Still, we can't deny the huge meme potential behind occasional NBA prospect LiAngelo Ball's latest track, and we wonder if it will grow more legs in 2025 as a legitimate hit, or at least a topic of Twitter conversation that lasts longer than 24 hours. It went viral in the first place after he seemingly previewed the track to streamer N3on, and it seems like he recently took to Instagram to announce that he's dropping it via Worldstar this Friday (January 3). Will it actually hit or will 15 minutes of fame go by too quickly?

LiAngelo Ball's Song Might Just Be A Hit

We'll see in the near future if LiAngelo Ball's song actually goes further than memes, something that we're sure will be a point of contention for his critics. He recently got into it with none other than Cam'ron as they tried to downplay and discredit each others' careers. We can't help but wonder if this viral moment will reignite some back-and-forth attacks between them or if they will keep it civil and laugh alongside their fans.

Fans React

Either way, LiAngelo Ball certainly found an audience for this new song one way or the other, so we'll see how much he's able to capitalize on this viral moment. It's certainly a better look than some other online narratives about him as of late, which can range from playfully unnecessary to straight-up confusing and overly critical. A nice 2000s throwback sounds pretty fire right about now, though!