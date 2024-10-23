Cam'ron & LiAngelo Ball Get Into Fiery Back-And-Forth Over Each Other's Careers

Cam might have just finished LiAngelo.

In a pretty unexpected series of events, Cam'ron and basketball journeyman LiAngelo Ball have gotten into a tense verbal battle. According to HipHopDX, this all began on the set of the former's platform It Is What It Is recently. They got on the subject of LiAngelo not being able to make the NBA like his older and younger brothers Lonzo and LaMelo. Cam jokingly conjured up what Gelo's siblings said to him, teasing, "We tried, we did everything we could. We gotta tryout in China for you, that’s all we got." This got to LiAngelo, and he would eventually respond on his own podcast with Lonzo, What an Experience.

"‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that’s all I remember from you. You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping." Cam would come back with how he only knows about him because of his dad LaVar and went after his shoplifting incident. "Gelo, I ain’t got no problem with you, I just gotta call it like I see it. You’re lucky Trump was in China ’cause they might have cut your fingers off over stealing those sunglasses, n****." Gelo responded to that by going in on Cam's legacy. "Since you wanna talk about all the rap s*** and I’m not good and I’m not this and I’m not that, I’ve never talked to someone and you’ve been in [their] top five, top 10, bro. I’ve never heard your name in no rap convo... We in the same boat, n****. I didn’t make the league and you ain’t in no top 10s."

Who's Winning? Cam'ron Or LiAngelo Ball?

Oh, but we aren't done just yet though. Cam'ron addressed the comments above and looked to go for the knockout punch on the show today. "A championship for musicians is going platinum. As a producer, ghostwriter, executive producer and artist I have 12 million records on my resume I don’t need to be on someone’s top 5 I’m good," he said. He then rhetorically asked Gelo where he was at since the NBA season got underway last night. It's a pretty big blow from the New York native and he certainly has the last laugh right now.

Kill Cam Looks To Finish The Ball Brother Once And For All