LiAngelo Ball Teams Up With His Brothers Lonzo & LaMelo For "Tweaker" Music Video

LiAngelo Ball has finally shared the official music video for his viral single, "Tweaker." The video features appearances from his two brothers, Lonzo & LaMelo, who currently play in the NBA. It kicks off with the group rapping along to the song while driving around in several cars. LiAngelo also raps in front of a swarm of reporters' microphones.
He originally shared the track, earlier this month, jumpstarting his music career after his time in the NBA fizzled out. “I got to making the melody like that’s flowing — that’s rocking,” he previously told Billboard while discussing the song. “I couldn’t wait to go make [the song]. Then I went and made it and it turned out to what it was. Played it the whole way home. Told my homies, told my brothers like, ‘Yeah, watch out bro — this s–t hard.'” The virality of track helped LiAngelo ink a multi-million dollar record deal with Def Jam Recordings. According to chart data, it's become the most popular hip-hop song released in 2025.
Fans on YouTube appear to be loving the music video. "The fact that he put his brothers in the video makes it soo much harder…" one of the top comments reads. Another user adds: "If you watched them grow up on Ball in the family, I know you’re so proud right now."
"Tweaker" has been getting all sorts of praise, even from some surprising voices. Cam'ron, who has traded shots with LiAngelo in the past over basketball, admitted he's a fan of the song on his show, It Is What It Is. "I seen n****s like, 'Cam, Gelo gonna prove you wrong.' I never said Gelo can't rap. I said he can't play basketball," Cam said. "He should've been starting this sh*t. Gelo, I like the single. I like it. You know I'm from the 2000s. You sound like you were down with Cash Money, Juvie, BG, Lil Wayne, Baby, Mannie Fresh, that sounds like your lane." Check out the music video above.
