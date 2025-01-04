LiAngelo Ball (G3) Shares Full Version Of Viral Snippet "Tweaker"

LiAngelo Ball is listening to the internet's demand. This weekend, the occasional NBA prospect delivered the full version of his "Tweaker" snippet that went instantly viral. The middle child of the Ball brothers previewed the song during his appearance on N3on's stream and reviews were middling. Some were messing with it and others couldn't take it any less seriously. It's probably because it's got potential meme status written all over it due to the base-level mixing and sort of goofy vocals on the chorus.
However, "Tweaker" is also getting some love thanks to its throwback appeal, reminiscent of the early 2000s in particular. Some have been asking LiAngelo Ball to get someone like Boosie Badazz or other older artists from the South to hop on a future remix. We could be seeing some of those with or without the ball player on the track due to how quickly it's blowing up on WORLDSTARHIPHOP's YouTube channel right now. It's got well over 800,000 views in just about 24 hours and its number four on trending for music. The question now remains, "Will LiAngelo (G3) be a hip-hop rising star, or just another failed hooper/rapper?"
"Tweaker" - G3 (LiAngelo Ball)
Quotable Lyrics:
With my evil twin, all black hoodies, we hit the streets again (Hoodies)
He don't like attention, he'll tweak and get to reapin' s*** (Oh yeah)
What yo' a** expect? We drove the whole way in a demon, b**** (Demon)
He'll pop out, won't think twice and make you greet the switch (Pop out)
Ah-ha-ha, is you sure you wanna meet that b****?
If I see ill intentions, I'll make sure you get to bleedin' quick (Bleedin')