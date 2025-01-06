News Reporter Cleverly And Hilariously Quotes LiAngelo Ball's Viral Single During Weather Update

G3 (LiAngelo) is the new face of hip-hop.

LiAngelo Ball is capturing hip-hop fans' hearts to kick off 2025 thanks to his overnight hit, "Tweaker." The single quickly acquired buzz thanks to the occasional NBA prospect teasing it on N3on's recent livestream. The catchy chorus, meme-like delivery, 2000s aesthetic had everyone talking and demanding the full version. LiAngelo Ball listened, dropping the track on WORLDSTARHIPHOP's YouTube channel. It can also be found on streaming platforms under the "Ball Brothers" account. Since landing on the previous platform, "Tweaker" has racked up over three million views in three days. Astoundingly, its currently number one on trending for music. Throughout the year, it's going to be interesting to see how much staying power the record has.

It's mostly because Gelo has little to no experience in hip-hop. Additionally, the production quality and overall mixing leaves a lot to be desired. Because of those factors, the response to it has been fairly mixed. However, people seem to be warming up to it as the days go by. It's become a hit with the professional athletes with videos of Cleveland Cavaliers players and the Detroit Lions playing it in their locker rooms. We are also coming around to it as it's an effective banger that anyone can bob their head to.

LiAngelo Ball's Song Has Taken The World By Storm

Further proof of "Tweaker" becoming more of a hit is that it's making its way onto TV broadcasts. For example, Huntington, West Virginia news station, WSAZ 3 had a field reporter talking about the treacherous roads due to torrential snow fall. He explains how dangerous it's going to be to turn onto more neighborhood-like roads. In fact, he says that "You might swerve, bend the corner, whoa!"

It's a little cringe, but it's also downright hilarious. The memes and references to "Tweaker" are certainly going to be all over the place. It's been reported that LiAngelo Ball has another song on the way, so he's capitalizing at the right time. The question is though, can he top this?