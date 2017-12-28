news reporter
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Blasts Reporter For J. Cole Collab Question During InterviewApparently, the 24-year-old took issue with the reporter's "clout-chasing," as he seemingly didn't green-light this clip.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsIme Udoka Has This To Say About Nia Long's Full Custody Request: ReportAccording to recent reports, it seems like the former couple disagrees over how they should become co-parents in the future.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Sports50 Cent Calls Out News Reporter For Lakers Racial Slur After Kobe Bryant's Death"She gotta get fired for that."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Gets In Verbal Altercation With Univision Reporter: WatchCardi didn't want Univision to film her dad on TV.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTomi Lahren Blasts Jussie Smollett After Hate Crime Charges DroppedTomi Lahren speaks out about Jussie Smollett.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Is Suing Reporter Over Misinformation About Her Brother's Legal CaseNicki Minaj threw shots at the reporter yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAlaska Hit With 7.0 Earthquake, Triggering Tsunami WarningAnchorage, Alaska was ravaged by one of the strongest earthquakes in US history.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo's "Walk It Talk It" Verse Quoted By MSNBC ReporterQuavo makes his MSNBC debut.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyAtlanta News Reporter Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive StrokeAmanda Davis was 62 years old. By David Saric