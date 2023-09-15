Ime Udoka Has This To Say About Nia Long’s Full Custody Request: Report

According to recent reports, it seems like the former couple disagrees over how they should become co-parents in the future.

The cheating scandal between former couple Ime Udoka and Nia Long is now entering a new phase in its deliberations. Moreover, recent reports indicated that the actress sought full custody of their 11-year-old son Kez in an August filing. Her ex-fiancée, who she left after 13 years of dating following the discovery of his affair with a Celtics staffer, reportedly responded to these, according to court documents allegedly obtained by Radar Online. Apparently, these suggest that the basketball coach does not want his previous partner to have primary custody of their child.

Specifically, the former Celtics head coach reportedly asked for joint "legal and physical" custody of their son. The 46-year-old also wants visitation rights according to these court docs, and refuses to cover Nia Long's attorney fees in this difficult legal process for both parties. Given previous reports, this clashes quite intensely with his ex-fiancée's requests in the legal system. She requested sole custody to the Los Angeles Superior Court, and claimed that Ime Udoka did not properly "support" Kez, which is the reason behind her motion. Also, Long wants "reasonable visitation” when it comes to the 11-year-old's father, one that is always “consistent with the child’s best interest."

Nia Long With Her Son For Mother's Day Post

"He still has moments where it’s not easy for him," Nia Long told The Hollywood Reporter of Kez's handling of this scandal. "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing."

Meanwhile, she's made it clear that she wants to move on from the whole ordeal and focus on her family. It seems like this legal motion, however contested, will be a crucial part of that for both parties as the aftermath from the gossip dies down. Now, they only have the future to look forward to, and hopefully this situation doesn't get nastier for the sake of their families. With that in mind, for more news and updates on Nia Long and Ime Udoka, stay up to date on HNHH.

