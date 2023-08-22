Nia Long Files For Custody Of Son With Ime Udoka: Report

Nia Long has filed a case with celebrity attorney Samantha Spector to “determine a parental relationship” with her ex, Ime Udoka, regarding their 11-year-old son. The actress is seeking full custody after she and Udoka split up following his cheating scandal in 2022. She hopes to allow Udoka visitation rights and have him pay the entirety of the attorney fees, according to RadarOnline.

Long and Udoka were together for 13 years and welcomed their son in 2011. They got engaged in 2015, but never married. They split up when news of Udoka’s infidelity broke.

Nia Long With Her Ex-Husband, Ime Udoka

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The drama began when the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka as head coach for violating “team policies.” ESPN later broke the news that he had an affair with someone within the organization. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka previously shared in a statement. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.” He’s since been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Long has spoken about the affair in multiple interviews in the time since. “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body. And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple’s custody battle on HotNewHipHop.

