Nia Long shared her thoughts on dating weeks after she broke up with NBA coach Ime Udoka. While dating rumors continued to hit her left and right since, the actress set the record straight. Overall, from what she said on The Drew Barrymore Show, she’s not in any rush.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 25: Nia Long attends Fotografiska & Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of ‘Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ In Collaboration with Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified at Fotografiska New York on January 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Fotografiska New York)

Moreover, this news comes after Udoka’s public cheating scandal, which exploded in September of 2022. The coach had a consensual but inappropriate relationship with a staffer for the Boston Celtics, and Long split with him months later. However, when she spoke to Barrymore, she shared that she’s got her “eye on one person.

“I’m not saying,” she joked. “I’m never telling.” Afterwards, the host shared that she enjoys the dating process. Then Nia admitted that she’s a bit anxious about the prospect. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she stated. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”

.@DrewBarrymore reveals to @NiaLong that she's been dating people in secret for years 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DqUxgppHzf — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 27, 2023

Also, the 52-year-old said confirmed that she’s “so single” at the moment. Still, rumors recently spread of a potential romance between her and R&B singer Omarion. Moreover, The Shade Room shared a video of them on a red carpet where they took pictures together and Long grabbed his hand. “The smile on Omarion’s face says it all!” TSR captioned the post.

However, Nia Long even went to the lengths of commenting on that post to get her say in all the gossip. “Everybody simmer down…” she wrote. “I’m single AF.” With all these people breathing down her neck, she might relate to what she said about Will Smith carrying a burden.

“I will always love him,” she said to Yahoo. “He’s had an incredible career, and he’s carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what perfection looks like. Or what achievement looks like… I don’t think that — at least when we were growing up — there was room to be human. I think he’s now able to be human.

“We all have our moments in life where we need to reconcile things that we suppress,” she continued. “And I think — it’s hard growing up in this business and being front and center every day, all day. I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months, and I’ve had to just say ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up’ — oh, my God I’m about to cry. You pick yourself back up, and you keep it moving.”

Still, what do you think of Nia Long’s thoughts on dating after her split from Ime Udoka? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest pop culture gossip and relationship rumors.

