Nia Long Shares Mental Health Message
As she navigates Ime Udoka’s scandal, the actress drops off a quick note.
She’s a beloved actress in Hollywood who has maintained a drama-free reputation, but these days, Nia Long’s name is at the center of a scandal. Her 10-year relationship with Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka hangs in the balance after it was revealed that he had some sort of affair with a team staffer. Details regarding the interactions have remained a mystery for the time being, but it has been reported that the Celtics have suspended Udoka.
As details emerge about this controversy, Long dropped off a quick mental health message that seemed to address the ongoing questions from the public.
“A tip for mental health.. learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and whole deserves absolutely nothing,” the post read. In the caption, she added a simple red heart emoji.
Long’s comment section was then flooded with supportive messages from fans and famous friends who sympathized with her plight. A few even dropped off rap lyrics that mention her name.
Recently, a TMZ cameraperson approached Long as she was going about her days and asked her about the scandal. She opted to keep her business to herself and replied with a quick “no comment.”
Check out her post below.