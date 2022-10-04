She’s a beloved actress in Hollywood who has maintained a drama-free reputation, but these days, Nia Long’s name is at the center of a scandal. Her 10-year relationship with Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka hangs in the balance after it was revealed that he had some sort of affair with a team staffer. Details regarding the interactions have remained a mystery for the time being, but it has been reported that the Celtics have suspended Udoka.

As details emerge about this controversy, Long dropped off a quick mental health message that seemed to address the ongoing questions from the public.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

“A tip for mental health.. learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and whole deserves absolutely nothing,” the post read. In the caption, she added a simple red heart emoji.

Long’s comment section was then flooded with supportive messages from fans and famous friends who sympathized with her plight. A few even dropped off rap lyrics that mention her name.

Recently, a TMZ cameraperson approached Long as she was going about her days and asked her about the scandal. She opted to keep her business to herself and replied with a quick “no comment.”

Check out her post below.