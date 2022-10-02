Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Once the news came out, social media users were utterly shocked– and so was Nia. Sources claimed that the 51-year-old was unaware of what had occurred until Udoka told her just days before it reached the internet.

After receiving many kind words, the actress issued a statement on the matter. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children,” she said.

While she asked to be secluded from the public eye, the paparazzi did not adhere to those wishes. As she ran errands with her and Ime’s son, Kez Sunday Udoka, she was stopped by an interviewer.

“How are you holding up,” he asked, to which Nia responded, “I don’t have any comments right now, I’m sorry,” before walking to her vehicle.

Searching for an answer, the interviewer asked if she and Ime would work things out. While Nia did not offer a statement, she did laugh after the question, which many social media users interpreted as a “no.”

Watch the clip from the interaction below.