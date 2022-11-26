Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Nia Long speaks onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

Back in September, sources reported that Udoka had an affair with a female staffer at the NBA. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics hired an independent law firm to investigate said affair. Later, the firm found that the 45-year-old “used crude language in his dialogue” with the staffer before the affair. Said language was “especially concerning coming from a workplace superior.”

Moreover, the Celtics suspended Udoka for a year for violating team policies, after he led the team to the NBA Finals. It was his first year as a league coach. However, throughout this whole revelation, Nia Long stayed quiet. Actually, her ex-partner Massai Z. Dorsey said that they would be supporting Udoka.

Happy Birthday Udoka 🥳 pic.twitter.com/RB6KQBkWoO — Nia Long (@NiaLong) August 9, 2022 A birthday post Nia Long made for her fiancé, which we still don’t know if it’s aged well or not considering their rocky status / Via Twitter @NiaLong

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” said the actor. “We’re sticking by him 100 percent. Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

Things seemed to be picking up for Udoka after the scandal. The Brooklyn Nets almost hired him as head coach and Nia was supportive. But the Nets backed out of the deal, and Nia’s new Instagram post seems to indicate a split. “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces,” she wrote with a heart emoji, “happy Thanksgiving.” That being said, Nia has since deleted the post, which could mean many things. Maybe she didn’t want it to come off like that, or maybe a cheeky admission before returning to silence.

Either way, we hope that Nia Long is thriving and living her best life amid these scandals. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop to see if Nia Long and Ice Udoka make up.

