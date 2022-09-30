Ime Udoka was suspended for one full year by the Boston Celtics last week as it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship with a subordinate who worked for the team. This is completely against the rules of the organization, even if the relationship was consensual. It’s a story that has left the Celtics in disarray and it has also led to speculation that perhaps Udoka did something much worse.

On top of all of this, Udoka has been ridiculed online as he ultimately cheated on Nia Long. Long is beloved by fans, and the fact that Udoka ruined his marriage is a huge topic of conversation right now.

Now, a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski is claiming that things aren’t looking so good for Udoka right now. An independent law firm investigating Udoka reportedly found evidence that he used “crude” language toward the woman that he ended up having a relationship with.

This largely impacted the length of his suspension, and Woj is writing that Udoka might not be able to find a place with the team next year, all things considered.

Those investigative findings – described as verbiage on Udoka’s part that was deemed especially concerning coming from a workplace superior – contribute to what is likely a difficult pathway back to his reinstatement as Celtics coach in 2023, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

This is yet another vague update on this story that doesn’t provide a full picture of events. While that might be on the way, this is still a frustrating time for Celtics fans, who just want answers.

