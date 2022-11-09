Ime Udoka became the king of NBA headlines last month after a cheating scandal was exposed by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics head coach was ultimately suspended for a year after being exposed for having an affair with a team staff member. It was a huge scandal that seemingly didn’t faze the Brooklyn Nets.

Udoka To Brooklyn?

After the firing of Steve Nash, it was reported that Udoka was in line to get the Nets job. The Celtics told the Nets that they would let Ime walk, and as a result, it seemed like the job was his. Eventually, however, the Nets decided to reassess their decision as public pressure began to snowball.

Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics calls out a play in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As we reported over the weekend, Nets owner Joe Tsai was warned against hiring Udoka. There were various women within the Nets organization who were uncomfortable with the potential hiring. Of course, Tsai took these calls very seriously, and now, the Nets have officially hired someone else.

Jacque Vaughn Promoted

Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn was upgraded to interim head coach following Nash’s exit. Players and fans were happy with this, especially since he is a well-respected guy within the organization. According to Shams Charania, he is no longer an interim head coach, as the team has upgraded him to official status.

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2022

With Udoka losing out on this job, he will still technically remain a part of the Celtics staff. Despite this, it seems like the Celtics would rather get rid of him at this point. After all, they were going to let him walk to a division rival.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

